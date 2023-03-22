Iranian foreign minister says to meet Saudi counterpart soon

Amirabdollahian raised the issue in a phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Salem Abdullah al-Jaber Al Sabah.

“In the regional field, good steps have been taken and are being followed up. Relations with Saudi Arabia are moving in a normal direction, and soon, I will hold a meeting with my Saudi counterpart and the activities of the embassies will resume,” he added.

The top Iranian diplomat said constructive agreements are being reached at the regional level. He welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Syria to normalize relations and reopen consulates.

Amirabdollahian also stressed the need for more coordination between Iran and Kuwait toward facilitating consular issues and boosting interactions.

For his part, the Kuwaiti foreign minister congratulated the government and people of Iran on Nowruz and the holy month of Ramadan.

He welcomed the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and described the deal as a blessing for the countries of the region.