Iranian foreign minister: Iran-Russia ties on right track

Leonid Slotsky told Amirabdollahian that Russia is seriously pursing key projects such as the north-south corridor.

He also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its transparent cooperation with Russia.

Slotsky noted that goods can be transported through the Rasht-Astara route and then by rail, adding that the Iranian minister of roads and transportation is currently in Moscow for talks over the north-south corridor.

He also said that an aide to the Russian president will travel to Tehran on April 7 to pursue the project. Amirabdollahian said the Iran-Russia ties are on the right track and contacts between the two sides have accelerated.

He noted that Iran is pleased with the continuation of contacts between the presidents of the two countries.

He added that the meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Putin resulted in the expansion and diversification of cooperation between Iran and Russia.