Wednesday, March 29, 2023
type here...
Foreign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iranian foreign minister: Iran-Russia ties on right track

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held talks with the head of the Russia Duma's foreign relations committee in Moscow.

Leonid Slotsky told Amirabdollahian that Russia is seriously pursing key projects such as the north-south corridor.

He also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its transparent cooperation with Russia.

Slotsky noted that goods can be transported through the Rasht-Astara route and then by rail, adding that the Iranian minister of roads and transportation is currently in Moscow for talks over the north-south corridor.

He also said that an aide to the Russian president will travel to Tehran on April 7 to pursue the project. Amirabdollahian said the Iran-Russia ties are on the right track and contacts between the two sides have accelerated.

He noted that Iran is pleased with the continuation of contacts between the presidents of the two countries.

He added that the meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Putin resulted in the expansion and diversification of cooperation between Iran and Russia.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks