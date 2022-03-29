Iranian footballer hurt in birthday party

One of the footballers threw the birthday cake onto the face of striker Karim Ansarifar when an object inside the cake struck his eye.
However, the injury was not serious and Ansarifar had part of his face sutured after being taken to hospital.
A member of Iran’s National Soccer Squad is hurt in a birthday party held for him by his teammates.
