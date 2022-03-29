Tuesday, March 29, 2022
SocietySportIFP Exclusive

Iranian footballer hurt in birthday party

By IFP Editorial Staff
A member of Iran’s National Soccer Squad is hurt in a birthday party held for him by his teammates.

One of the footballers threw the birthday cake onto the face of striker Karim Ansarifar when an object inside the cake struck his eye.

However, the injury was not serious and Ansarifar had part of his face sutured after being taken to hospital.

