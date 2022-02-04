Iranian FM voices optimism over Vienna talks

He said Iran hopes that all parties to the negotiations will return to their commitments under the JCPOA.

Amir Abdollahian said Iranian negotiators in Vienna are pursuing serious talks to reach a good and lasting agreement and all their efforts are aimed at getting anti-Iran sanctions effectively removed.

Iran and the P4+1 group, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, have started intense talks in Vienna to pave the way for the US return to the Iran nuclear deal as well as lifting anti-Tehran sanctions. The negotiations are suspended for more consultations and the lead negotiators are back in their capitals.

The foreign minister added that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has adopted a balanced and smart foreign policy and will press ahead forcefully to achieve the goals and interests of the great Iranian nation.

He added, “I am very pleased to stress that our country, in the fifth decade of its new life, is witnessing development in various scientific, technological, industrial, defense and other fields.“

Amir Abdollahian made those remarks in a message to congratulate Iranians on the occasion of the Ten-Day Dawn that marks the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.