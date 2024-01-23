Iranian FM to UN chief: Israel should bear consequences for assassination of IRGC military advisors

The letter by Hossein Amirabdollahian came after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed five of its members serving on a military advisory mission in Syria had been assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Mezzeh neighborhood, west of the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

“The Israeli regime must bear the consequences of this and all other terrorist acts it has committed against Iranian military advisors,” Amirabdollahian said in the letter, adding, “This regime must also be compelled to abandon all its other destabilizing activities in the region.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right, under international law and the United Nations Charter, to respond decisively and proportionately to such acts at the time and place of its choosing,” the top diplomat stated.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that the latest act of terrorism was the third of its kind to be committed against Iranian military advisors in recent months.

“This heinous terrorist act has also revealed, once more, the real terrorist nature of the Israeli regime, its destabilizing role in the region, and the threat that it poses to the peace and security of the region and beyond,” he continued.

Such acts of terror are “aimed at diverting attention away from the Israeli regime’s atrocities against the people of Palestine, particularly in Gaza”, he noted, referring to the Palestinian territory that has been under a genocidal Israeli war for more than three months. The regime’s military aggression has so far killed more than 25,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

In another part of his letter, Iran’s foreign minister also called for strong condemnation of Israel’s acts of terrorism by the UN Security Council.

“The UN Security Council is expected, in fulfilling its duties under the United Nations Charter, to strongly condemn the Israeli regime’s acts of terrorism and other cases of unlawful use of force, as such provocative measures pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security,” Iran’s top diplomat said.