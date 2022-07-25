Envoy: Iranian FM to visit Kuwait in coming weeks for talks 

Iran’s Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani made the announcement, saying the visit will probably take place in the coming weeks.

Bilateral ties and regional developments will top the agenda of talks between the Iranian foreign minister and Kuwaiti officials.

Irani further announced that relations with Kuwait will be boosted, adding that Tehran has given the green light to Kuwait to appoint its new ambassador.

The Iranian envoy also said Tehran is looking forward to receiving Badr Abdullah al-Munikh.

Irani said some other Kuwaiti officials will also visit Tehran in the near future, noting that the two sides have had historical relations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani also noted that Iran’s ties with Kuwait are “positive.

He confirmed that Kuwait has named an ambassador to Tehran and expressed hope the Kuwaiti envoy will arrive in the Iranian capital soon.