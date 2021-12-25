Saturday, December 25, 2021
Iranian FM: Tehran ready to expand ties with Oman

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said improving and expanding relations with neighbors is a priority of the foreign policy of Iranian President Ebrahim Ra'isi's administration.

Amir Abdollahian made the comment in a meeting with Oman’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa al-Harthy, who is in Tehran to participate in the meeting of the Joint Strategic Consultation Committee.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the significance of Oman’s special place among Iran’s neighbors saying it is necessary for the two sides to make efforts to enhance the volume of bilateral trade.

The Iranian foreign minister added that the Islamic Republic is committed to dialogue and the adoption of political solutions to resolve all problems in the region.

Amir Abdollahian declared Iran’s readiness to negotiate with regional countries in order to improve bilateral relations.

He expressed hope that the efforts of all countries in the region, especially Iran and Oman, will provide the necessary ground for ending the crisis in Yemen.

Oman’s Deputy Foreign Minister al-Harthy also expressed hope that the Yemeni crisis will end as soon as possible.

Al-Harthy added that Oman welcomes and supports any effort to reduce regional problems through peaceful means and dialogue.

