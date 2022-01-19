Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Iranian FM: Raisi-Putin meeting to usher in excellent cooperation

Iran’s Foreign Minister has hailed the long meeting between President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow as cordial, saying the “landmark” event will result in ties taking a new, diverse and fast direction.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made those comments in a tweet. The top Iranian diplomat added that the new era of ties between Iran and Russia will usher in excellent cooperation.

Amir Abdollahian also maintained that during their meeting, the Iranian and Russian presidents agreed on drawing up a long-term roadmap for bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow.

The Iranian foreign minister concluded his comments by saying the future of the world will be predicated on multilateralism. The Iranian and Russian presidents discussed a whole range of issues during their talks at the Kremlin including economic, political and cultural ties as well as important regional and global issues like the Afghanistan situation and the US and Western unilateralism.

