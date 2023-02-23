Thursday, February 23, 2023
Iranian FM says Kurdistan-based separatist groups threaten Iran, Iraq security

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

The Iranian foreign minister has warned against the presence of anti-Iran separatist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a Thursday meeting with the Iraqi National Security Advisor in Baghdad, said such groups will pose a threat to Iran, Iraq and even the Kurdistan region.

The Iranian foreign minister said he was pleased that Iran and Iraq have succeeded in forming a high security committee to dispel some existing concerns in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Amirabdollahian also thanked efforts by Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji to handle security issues on the Iran-Iraq border.

He reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for a developed and stable Iraq.

Amirabdollahian said that the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council is going to travel to Iraq to sign a security cooperation agreement with Baghdad.

Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji, for his part, spoke about the importance of regional cooperation, noting that if interactions among regional countries are broad-based, there will be no room for the presence of extra-regional countries in the region.

Iraq’s national security advisor noted that any threat from Iraq’s soil to Iran will be unacceptable and deplorable.

