Iranian FM to participate in economic commission in South Africa

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani announced that the Amirabdollahian would take part in the 15th Joint Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and South Africa to exchange views on ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The foreign ministers of the two countries are in charge of the joint commission.

Ties between Iran and South Africa have grown in recent years, mostly as a counterweight to U.S. unilateral policies and sanctions.

Amirabdollahian took part in a meeting of the BRICS group of emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – in Cape Town in June at the invitation of his South African counterpart.