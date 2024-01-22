Iran says supports South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel over Gaza war

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with South Africa’s new Ambassador to Tehran Francis Molloy on Sunday as he received his credentials.

“South Africa’s move in complaining about the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) is a historic, lasting and commendable action and the Islamic Republic of Iran supports this smart and wise action.”

Iran’s president also hailed “very good and advancing” relations between the two countries and said no obstacle can hinder the promotion of ties.

The South African ambassador, for his part, vowed to take constructive steps to boost relations in order to serve the interests of the two nations and countries.

In a meeting with Ramón Alberto Moncada Colindres, the new ambassador of Nicaragua to Tehran, on Sunday, Raisi stated Nicaragua pursues a humanitarian and justice-seeking stance on international issues, including Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

“If other countries have had such a position, the Zionist regime (Israel) and its supporters would not have dared to commit such crimes against the oppressed but strong Palestinian people.”

He underscored the importance of following up on the full implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries during his visit to Managua in June 2023.

Nicaragua’s ambassador, for his part, said Tehran and Managua are making efforts to promote relations in various fields.

In a meeting with Japanese new ambassador to Iran Toskada Tamaki on Sunday, Raisi noted Tehran plans to promote relations with Tokyo in various fields.

“Oppressive sanctions against the Islamic Republic should not and cannot create an obstacle in the path of the development of mutual relations as they have so far failed to bring any achievement for the United States,” the president stated.

He added the US plays a role in every conflict in the world.

“From the use of the atomic bomb against the Japanese people to today’s crimes against the people of Gaza, the US plays a key role.”

The Japanese ambassador submitted his credentials to the Iranian president and said the two countries enjoy close and deep relations.

In a meeting with Belgium’s Ambassador to Tehran Michel Malherbe, the president said Iran sets no limits to enhanced relations with countries based on mutual trust and respect.

Raisi added the United States has lost its credibility and reputation in the world given its full support for Israel.

He urged European countries to pursue their interests and relations independently of the United States.

In a meeting with Burkina Faso’s new Ambassador to Tehran Mohammadi Kaboureh, the Iranian president stated the United States, Israel and certain European countries, which claim to fight terrorism, are the root cause of terror and main sponsors of terrorist groups.

Raisi added that Iran is willing to deepen cooperation with African countries, including Burkina Faso.

In a meeting with the new ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Tehran, Nijaz Čardaklija, the Iranian president said cooperation and cohesion among Muslim countries could stop the crimes of Israel.

Pointing to arrogant powers’ hostility towards the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Raisi underlined in the absence of interference against Muslims, including the Palestinians, Muslims would have been able to have a peaceful coexistence.

Čardaklija, for his part, said his country calls for the expansion of relations and constructive cooperation with Iran.