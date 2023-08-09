Iran FM Amirabdollahian leaves for South Africa economic meeting

Before embarking on the trip, Amirabdollahian said he would take part in the joint meeting of the Cooperation Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and South Africa in Pretoria scheduled to be held on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the commission meeting, he will also hold talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the latest developments in bilateral relations and important international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister added Ramaphosa has invited Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi to a meeting of BRICS friends, slated to be held on August 24 in South Africa.

Ties between Iran and South Africa have grown in recent years, mostly as a counterbalance to U.S. unilateral policies and sanctions.

Amirabdollahian took part in a meeting of the BRICS group of emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – in Cape Town in June at the invitation of his South African counterpart.