Iranian, S African FMs meet to discuss BRICS, Palestine

Amirabdollahian emphasized the multifaceted nature of their collaboration, highlighting that they are not just bilateral partners but also integral members of BRICS, demonstrating the depth of their cooperation.

One significant area of collaboration discussed was energy. Both nations are keen on diversifying their resource suppliers, making it an ideal field for cooperation.

Amirabdollahian stressed the importance of this synergy as they seek to enhance their energy sectors.

The ministers also addressed the objectives of the BRICS organization, notably their aim to reduce dependence on the US dollar in transactions, indicating a shift in the global economic landscape.

Amirabdollahian issued a stern warning against warmongering, underlining that it could lead to dire consequences.

He specifically mentioned the ongoing conflict in Gaza, referring to it as a proxy war orchestrated by the Zionist regime on behalf of the United States.

He cautioned that the current situation in the region resembled a powder keg, and further war-mongering, genocide, and forced displacement of Gazans and West Bank residents could have grave repercussions.

Amirabdollahian urged the United States to cease its actions in Gaza to prevent the region from spiraling out of control.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude for South Africa’s unwavering support for Palestine, characterizing Israel’s actions as criminal and genocidal.

Additionally, he thanked South Africa for its stance against apartheid, both in their own history and in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The meeting further touched on the alarming continuation of the Zionist regime’s “war crimes” in Palestine, underlining the importance of international cooperation in addressing these issues.

Both ministers affirmed their commitment to this cause, echoing the sentiments of their respective nations.