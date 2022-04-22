Iranian FM: Diplomatic path in Vienna working well

Amir Abdollahian said Iran and the P4+1 countries “have not gone far from a good and lasting deal” in the Austrian capital. He made the remark in a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Meqdad.

Amir Abdollahian added the exchange of messages between Iran and the US is done through the European Union.

The Iranian foreign minister added, “We have time and again reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not pay attention to excessive demands nor will it retreat from its red lines”.

Elsewhere, Amir Abdollahian strongly condemned the desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel, saying, “We witness crimes at the hands of Zionists on a daily basis at al-Aqsa Mosque”.

The top Syrian diplomat also expressed pleasure about the excellent bilateral ties between Tehran and Damascus. Meqdad strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s desecration of al-Aqsa, appreciating Iran’s role in support of the Palestinian resistance.