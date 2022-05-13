Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclearSelected

Iranian FM: Deal in Vienna within reach if US makes necessary decision

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said a good deal in Vienna talks is within reach provided that the US makes a decision and abide by its commitments.

Amir Abdollahian said this in a tweet.

The Iranian foreign minister added that his talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell on the phone and also EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora’s recent visit to Tehran and his meetings with Iranian chief nuclear negotiator, provided another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues that have stalled the Vienna negotiations.

Amir Abdollahian noted that contacts between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other parties to the talks are continuing.

The Vienna discussions aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal have stalled for several weeks due to what Iran calls excessive demands by the US.

Iran says Washington should lift all anti-Tehran sanctions in a verifible manner and remove the Islamic Revolutions Guards Corps from its so-called terror list, among other things, before it can rejoin the nuclear deal, with all parties abiding by their commitments under the deal.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks