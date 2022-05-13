Iranian FM: Deal in Vienna within reach if US makes necessary decision

Amir Abdollahian said this in a tweet.

The Iranian foreign minister added that his talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell on the phone and also EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora’s recent visit to Tehran and his meetings with Iranian chief nuclear negotiator, provided another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues that have stalled the Vienna negotiations.

Amir Abdollahian noted that contacts between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other parties to the talks are continuing.

The Vienna discussions aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal have stalled for several weeks due to what Iran calls excessive demands by the US.

Iran says Washington should lift all anti-Tehran sanctions in a verifible manner and remove the Islamic Revolutions Guards Corps from its so-called terror list, among other things, before it can rejoin the nuclear deal, with all parties abiding by their commitments under the deal.