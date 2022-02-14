Iranian FM calls on west to stop playing with time in Vienna talks

Speaking during a press conference with his Irish counterpart in Tehran on Monday, Amir Abdollahian said Iran is in a rush to reach a good deal with the P4+1 and achieve the rights of the Iranian people within the framework of logical negotiations.

He emphasized that if an agreement is reached in Vienna today and the sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran are lifted, it is better for the country than for this to happen tomorrow.

The Iranian foreign minister added that the Western parties to the Vienna talks should show determination to return to their compliance with the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

Amir Abdollahian also said the US officials in their messages to Iran speak of their goodwill to reach an agreement, but “we have yet to see a concrete measure from their side.”

He noted that Iran believes that a good deal is at hand in a short term.

He also stressed that the end result of the negotiations will not be decided by threats from the other parties but by realities and those parties’ seriousness in returning to their commitments. Amir Abdollahia said, “Our goal is to completely lift the sanctions invoked by the JCPOA, which the international community endorsed in 2015.”

Simon Coveney for his part expressed pleasure to be in Iran and to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Coveney said Ireland has encouraged all sides to return to their commitments under the JCPOA.

He added that his country understands Iran’s anger at the US over its unilateral withdrawal from the deal.

The Irish foreign minister also announced that the country wants to reopen its embassy in Iran next year.