Iranian FM arrives in Jeddah for meeting with Saudi crown prince bin Salman

He arrived in Riyadh on Thursday in the first official trip by a top Iranian diplomat to the Arab country in more than seven years at an official invitation of his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

After meeting with the Saudi foreign minister, Amirabdollahian addressed a joint press conference on Thursday and stated that Tehran and Riyadh agreed that both sides need to implement all security, trade and economic agreements that serve their best interests.

Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Tehran on August 6 and consulate general in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad on August 13. Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on June 6, months after the two countries agreed to restore their diplomatic relations under a China-brokered deal.

Amirabdollahian is scheduled to visit the Iranian Consulate in Jeddah later on Friday.