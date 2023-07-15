Iranian filmmakers slam court ruling against actress Azadeh Samadi

Cinema Daily said this came after a picture of the ruling went viral. The Cinema Directors Association and the Cinema Producers Union criticized the last paragraph of the verdict, which they described as weird.

The verdict says Azadeh Samadi must attend in psychotherapy sessions designated for socio-path personalities.

The cinematic body said this paragraph was an insult to the intelligence of all filmmakers and those working in the movie industry.

They added that the verdict is in breach of democracy.

Their statement noted that it seems that some “quarters seek to block all pathways to dialog in Iran and move beyond the republic.”

It expressed hope that the Judiciary chief revokes the ruling and the court officials apologize to the people working in the film industry.

The statement said the Cinema Directors Association and the Cinema Producers Union will stand firmly by Azadeh Samadi and all actresses who “get unfairly humiliated in a similar way.”

Ubder the Iranian law, observing Islamic hijab is obligatory.