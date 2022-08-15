Monday, August 15, 2022
Iranian female weightlifter wins gold in Turkey, makes history

By IFP Editorial Staff
Elham Hosseini

Elham Hosseini has gained the first gold medal in the history of Iranian women’s weightlifting after shining out in the 2021 Islamic Countries Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya.

In the 81-kg category, Hosseini lifted the 95-kg weight in her first move in snatch, 100-kg in her second move and won the gold medal on Sunday evening.

However, she failed to lift the 103-kg weight in her third move.

In clean and jerk, she won two bronze medals after lifting the 117-kg weight for her first move, and the 123-kg weight for her second move.

She could not lift the 127-kg weight in her third move.

Hosseini’s name had already gone down in the history of Iran’s sports as the first Iranian female weightlifter to have ever won a medal.

She claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 International Weightlifting Federation tournament in Turkey.

The 5th Islamic Solidarity Games was initially slated to be held in August 2021 but was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 240 Iranian athletes in 16 sports fields have taken part in the competitions which started on August 9 and will continue until August 18.

