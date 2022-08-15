Iranian female weightlifter wins gold in Turkey, makes history

In the 81-kg category, Hosseini lifted the 95-kg weight in her first move in snatch, 100-kg in her second move and won the gold medal on Sunday evening.

However, she failed to lift the 103-kg weight in her third move.

In clean and jerk, she won two bronze medals after lifting the 117-kg weight for her first move, and the 123-kg weight for her second move.

She could not lift the 127-kg weight in her third move.

Hosseini’s name had already gone down in the history of Iran’s sports as the first Iranian female weightlifter to have ever won a medal.

She claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 International Weightlifting Federation tournament in Turkey.

The 5th Islamic Solidarity Games was initially slated to be held in August 2021 but was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 240 Iranian athletes in 16 sports fields have taken part in the competitions which started on August 9 and will continue until August 18.