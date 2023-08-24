Thursday, August 24, 2023
Iranian ex-diplomat: West, G7 set to undermine BRICS

By IFP Editorial Staff

A former Iranian diplomat says the group of industrial countries of the world known as the Group of Seven (G7) will seek to undercut BRICS, a bloc comprising the world’s emerging economies.

“Although some of its member states have economic relations with the West, BRICS is seeking a structure to wean itself off the US dollar, and that is why the bloc is regarded as a rival to major member states of the G7,” said Abdoreza Faraji, Iran’s ex-ambassador to Norway and Hungary, in an interview with IRNA.

“Naturally, the West and G7 will not stand idly by against BRICS and will try to undermine it,” he explained.

He said BRICS’ member states, in total, make up around 47% of the population, nearly a fourth of the gross national product (GNP) and approximately a third of the land of the world.

“Ditching the greenback and establishing a balance in the world’s financial and economic situation are among the objectives of the formation of BRICS,” he explained.

He then touched upon Iran’s BRICS membership bid, adding, “Organizing domestic economy and international relations is a prerequisite for gaining maximum benefit from BRICS membership.”

He expressed hope Iran’s membership in the bloc will lay the groundwork for the lifting of sanctions against Tehran.

BRICS is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. A BRICS summit kicked off in the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in South Africa on Thursday to attend the summit.

