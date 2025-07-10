Iranian envoy: Afghan repatriation plan is long-term, not abrupt

Speaking to TOLOnews, Alireza Bikdeli emphasized that over six million Afghans currently reside in Iran, with only a small fraction, estimated at 300,000, having recently returned through border crossings such as Eslam Qala and Milak.

He stated that the return process, officially called the “Afghan Nationals Organization Plan,” began in 2022 and aims to document and regulate migrants, distinguishing between legal and illegal residents.

Bikdeli stressed that the plan gave undocumented Afghans until July 5, 2025, to return voluntarily. Those who left by the deadline can re-enter legally with valid documents; otherwise, they face a five-year entry ban.

The Iranian diplomat also acknowledged the humanitarian concerns raised over border conditions and said Tehran has coordinated with Afghan authorities to address the needs.

He praised Afghanistan’s stance during recent regional tensions and affirmed that both nations share deep cultural and historical ties.

On recognizing the Taliban-led government, Bikdeli said such recognition follows legal processes and noted that Iran maintains ongoing cooperation with Afghan authorities.