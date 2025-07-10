IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iranian envoy: Afghan repatriation plan is long-term, not abrupt

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s chargé d'affaires in Kabul says the repatriation of undocumented Afghan migrants is not a sudden policy but part of a long-standing strategy.

Speaking to TOLOnews, Alireza Bikdeli emphasized that over six million Afghans currently reside in Iran, with only a small fraction, estimated at 300,000, having recently returned through border crossings such as Eslam Qala and Milak.

He stated that the return process, officially called the “Afghan Nationals Organization Plan,” began in 2022 and aims to document and regulate migrants, distinguishing between legal and illegal residents.

Bikdeli stressed that the plan gave undocumented Afghans until July 5, 2025, to return voluntarily. Those who left by the deadline can re-enter legally with valid documents; otherwise, they face a five-year entry ban.

The Iranian diplomat also acknowledged the humanitarian concerns raised over border conditions and said Tehran has coordinated with Afghan authorities to address the needs.

He praised Afghanistan’s stance during recent regional tensions and affirmed that both nations share deep cultural and historical ties.

On recognizing the Taliban-led government, Bikdeli said such recognition follows legal processes and noted that Iran maintains ongoing cooperation with Afghan authorities.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks