Iranian editor questions continued membership in NPT

In an editorial published on Saturday, Shariatmadari questioned why authorities “still hesitate” to leave the treaty despite repeated threats and attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

He pointed to US opposition to a proposed resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that would prohibit attacks on nuclear sites.

According to reports cited by Shariatmadari, Washington warned member states that if such a resolution were adopted, it could cut funding to the IAEA and even withdraw from the NPT.

Referring to Article 10 of the treaty, which allows members to exit if their vital interests are threatened, Shariatmadari argued that Iran has clear grounds for withdrawal.

“Isn’t the military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities a blatant violation of our sovereignty?” he asked.

The Kayhan editor dismissed the argument that leaving the NPT could trigger military action, saying Iran’s facilities had already been targeted despite its membership.

He urged officials to reconsider Iran’s continued participation.