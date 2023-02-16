Iranian documentary filmmaker released from jail

The Iranian House of Cinema’s legal and judicial committee confirmed Mozhgan Ilanlou’s freedom. The women’s rights activist had removed her veil in protest at the government following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.

Most of those detained during the protests that erupted following Amini’s death have been released after Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei granted them a pardon on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

But the pardon did not apply to those who committed murder and damaged public property or were found guilty of moharebeh (fight against God) or of spreading corruption on earth.