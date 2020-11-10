Iranian Diplomat, Syrian President Discuss Return of Refugees

Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, has sat down with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus.

In the Tuesday meeting, the two sides highlighted the importance of the international conference on the return home of Syrian refugees being held in the Arab country.

They also hit out at Western countries’ double standards on Syria’s humanitarian issues and the West’s efforts to impede the holding of the conference.

During the talks, Assad praised Iran’s support for the Syrian government and people, saying the conference can be a good basis for the continuation of humanitarian efforts, starting the reconstruction process and bringing security and welfare for Syrian people.

The Iranian official, in turn, described the conference as a good start for easing the sufferings of Syrian refugees, confidence-building and the establishment of peace and security in Syria.

He stressed the significance of resolving the Syria crisis through political means, urging the Syrian Constitutional Committee to press ahead with its activities.

Khaji noted that the moves by the committee can play a positive role in establishing peace and stability in Syria.

Heading a delegation, the top Iranian official is in Syria to hold consultations with Damascus authorities and attend the international conference.