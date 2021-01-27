Iranian Diplomat Holds Talks with Afghanistan’s Abdullah

Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian foreign minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan, held talks with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), considering the importance of upcoming developments in Afghanistan.

During the talks, the two sides discussed the latest developments pertaining to intra-Afghan talks.

They both said Afghan-Afghan negotiations should continue as it is the best way to work out a solution and establish stability in Afghanistan.