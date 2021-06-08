Iranian Diplomat, Abdullah Abdullah Discuss Afghanistan Developments

Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan, held phone talks with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), on the country’s developments and the visit to Tehran of the UN Secretary General’s personal envoy on Afghanistan.

In the Tuesday phone call, Abdullah called for continued support for the country’s peace process.

Taherian, in turn, underlined Iran’s support for the Afghan peace process and efforts made within this framework.

He also stressed the necessity for further interaction among various fronts of the country in order to accelerate the achievement of peace.