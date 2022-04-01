Friday, April 1, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Iranian delegation visiting Russia for expansion of trade ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Russia Flags
An Iranian trade delegation is visiting Russia with the aim of expanding exports and buying livestock inputs and oil seeds from the country.

Ahmad Khani Nozari, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, said given that prices of oil seeds and livestock inputs are going up worldwide, Iran can meet its needs for these products by purchasing them from Russia.

Khani Nozari noted that Russia’s big market provides a good opportunity for Iranian producers to play a more active role.

He added that the visit by the Iranian delegation is aimed at expanding economic cooperation and in line with strategic agreements that were reached during President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent visit to Moscow.

According to the Iranian official, the trip means negotiation for facilitating trade and expansion of exports of Iranian-made goods to Russia at a time when the country is under heavy sanctions by the European Union and the US.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks