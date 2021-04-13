Iranian Delegation in Vienna for Fresh Round of Talks

A delegation of Iranian nuclear negotiators, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Politcal Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, has arrived in the Austrian capital of Vienna to attend a fresh meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

Bilateral and multilateral talks with the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are scheduled to start today, and continue in coming days.

In this round of talks, the Iranian delegation includes representatives of other relevant bodies including the Ministry of Petroleum and the Central Bank of Iran.