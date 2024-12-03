Iran FM urges intl. community’s effective reaction to resurgence of terror groups in Syria

Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad is hosting the 28th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers.

Addressing the event on Tuesday, Araqchi said the world has been witnessing the Israeli regime’s brutal and unbridled atrocities against the people of Gaza for more than a year, while the crimes afflicted the Lebanese people later.

He also condemned the activities of Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria that have flared up in recent days following a ceasefire in Lebanon, saying the terrorists have regrouped with the support provided by the US and the Zionist regime.

Araqchi also stressed the need for “vigilance and coordination” of the regional countries and also for “immediate and effective” reaction by the international community in the face of a resurgence of terrorism in Syria.

Terrorist groups in Syria claim that they are pushing towards the northern city of Hama after taking control of nearby Aleppo in a lightning offensive that started last week.

The attempted southern advance comes on the fifth day of the surprise terrorist offensive as Syrian and Russian forces have launched counterattacks, reportedly pounding opposition-controlled Idlib province and Aleppo with air attacks since Saturday.

Government forces under the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have also been fortifying the northern province of Hama. The Syrian army overnight pushed back opposition fighters in its northern countryside.