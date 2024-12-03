Iran says war in Syria in nobody’s favor

In a post on his X account on Monday night, Araqchi said he has held “important talks” with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus and “straightforward constructive discussion” with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

“My trip from Damascus to Ankara was among rare direct flights,” he added.

“All agreed: NO ONE benefits from another war in Syria. Conflict carries 100%-guaranteed spillover of terrorism to the whole neighborhood,” Araqchi warned.

“As always, Iran stands with Syrian people, Government and Army in their fight against terrorism -and ready to assist and support regional de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy,” the Iranian foreign minister noted.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011. Damascus has slammed Western states and their regional allies for aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

On November 27, terror outfits, led by the Hay’at Tahrir al-Shams (HTS), launched their largest attack in Syria in years, taking control of parts of Aleppo, and advancing southward on the city of Hama.

However, Syria’s armed forces continue to fight foreign-backed terrorist groups in the northwestern part of the country, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Syria’s state television reported that nearly 1300 terrorists have been killed by the government forces near the cities of Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama as a result of joint military operations by Syrian and Russian forces.