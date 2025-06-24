Iranian defense minister to Russian counterpart: Tehran will punish aggressor with full force

Nasirzadeh’s remarks came during a phone call initiated by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who declared Moscow’s solidarity with Tehran amid the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran. Shoigu extended condolences over the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders and civilians, saying the attack on Iranian territory under the pretext of nuclear concerns was merely a cover.

“Their actual goal is to weaken the Islamic Republic and spread unrest throughout the region”, Shoigu said.

He added that Russia continues to monitor all developments and supports Iran.

Nasirzadeh thanked Russia for its clear stance on the issue stressing that this is not just a war as the US and certain other countries are actively supporting the Zionist regime.

He noted that Iran’s decision is clear and “we will punish the aggressor with all our power, and we reject any form of imposed peace”.

The Iranian defense chief further asserted that the root-cause of regional instability is the US.

He added that Iran and Russia can work together to strengthen peace and stability across the region and the world.