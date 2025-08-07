Thursday, August 7, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Iranian daily warns against underestimating snapback mechanism threat

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran nuclear program

An Iranian newspaper has urged policymakers to take the threat of the UN “snapback” mechanism seriously, warning that dismissing it as symbolic, similar to rhetoric used during former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s era, could have grave consequences for the country.

In an editorial, Ham-Mihan daily criticized recent domestic narratives comparing the snapback mechanism to Ahmadinejad’s infamous description of sanctions as mere “pieces of paper.”

The paper warned that such thinking contributed to severe economic fallout during that time and should not be repeated.

According to the editorial, activation of the snapback mechanism would return Iran’s nuclear file to Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. This would automatically reinstate all previously lifted Security Council sanctions, and under Article 42, could even pave the way for actions such as a no-fly zone or, in a worst-case scenario, international consensus for military action against Iran.

The paper stressed that Iran has already suffered from both pre-JCPOA multilateral sanctions and post-2018 unilateral sanctions imposed after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.
It also pointed to the added political and economic uncertainty caused by the recent 12-day war.

The editorial called on all branches of Iran’s government, political, diplomatic, economic, and military, to do everything possible to prevent the activation of the snapback mechanism, warning that its consequences could be deeply damaging to the Iranian people and the nation’s long-term stability.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks