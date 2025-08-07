Iranian daily warns against underestimating snapback mechanism threat

In an editorial, Ham-Mihan daily criticized recent domestic narratives comparing the snapback mechanism to Ahmadinejad’s infamous description of sanctions as mere “pieces of paper.”

The paper warned that such thinking contributed to severe economic fallout during that time and should not be repeated.

According to the editorial, activation of the snapback mechanism would return Iran’s nuclear file to Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. This would automatically reinstate all previously lifted Security Council sanctions, and under Article 42, could even pave the way for actions such as a no-fly zone or, in a worst-case scenario, international consensus for military action against Iran.

The paper stressed that Iran has already suffered from both pre-JCPOA multilateral sanctions and post-2018 unilateral sanctions imposed after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

It also pointed to the added political and economic uncertainty caused by the recent 12-day war.

The editorial called on all branches of Iran’s government, political, diplomatic, economic, and military, to do everything possible to prevent the activation of the snapback mechanism, warning that its consequences could be deeply damaging to the Iranian people and the nation’s long-term stability.