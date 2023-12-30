Iranian daily lambastes IRGC spokesman for recent comments on Hamas’ operation

“Last Wednesday, IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif referred to the Al-Aqsa Storm operation in his news briefing, describing it as an act of revenge by the resistance front against the Israeli regime for the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani,” wrote the Farhikhtegan newspaper.

“He unwillingly inflicted a heavy price on Iran and the resistance front, making the Hamas movement immediately question the credibility of general Sharif’s comments and stress that the motive and reason behind the Al-Aqsa Storm operation were, in the first place, the dangers facing the Al-Aqsa mosque,” the daily explained.

“It would have been much better if the spokesman apologized for such a costly mistake.

Now, under the current circumstances, the IRGC had better consider a serious overhaul with regards to the public opinion and choosing a spokesperson,” the newspaper said.

Following the remarks by General Sharif, several Iranian officials, including the foreign ministry spokesman, reitrated Hamas’ operation was purely Palestinian in nature, having nothing to do with Iran.