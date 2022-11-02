Iranian daily: Govt. must make certain reforms to regain public trust

In an editorial, Farhikhtegan said the government and the Parliament “wrongly” believe that imposing restrictions on the Internet and social networking apps would strengthen national security.

“This is while many experts are of the view that Internet is not a personal right [of each individual] but it paves the ground for achieving an important part of social rights, and that is why most experts view Internet restrictions as hindrances to the people’s right to express protest,” wore the daily.

By removing the restrictions, the authorities can regain the public trust, the paper added.

Besides the Internet censorship, it said the government needed to change the ministers with “inefficient” performance.

The daily singled out Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi and Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Fatemi Amini, who just survived a no-confidence vote at the Parliament.