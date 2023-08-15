Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Iranian daily slams government’s ‘double standards’ in US policies

By IFP Editorial Staff
The administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pursues double standards in dealing with the United States, an Iranian newspaper has claimed, citing the government’s handling of a recent agreement with Washington over frozen funds and release of detained nationals as evidence.

Tehran struck a deal with Washington last week to secure the release of its frozen funds blocked in South Korea due to US sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday Iran has received the ‘necessary guarantees’ that its frozen assets abroad will be unblocked under the agreement mediated by regional powers.

Iranian daily Jomhouri-e Eslami, in an article on Monday, criticized pro-government newspapers and incumbent officials for heaping praise on the Iranian Foreign Ministry and passing off the ‘guarantees’ as an achievement for Iran’s diplomacy.

Jomhouri-e Eslami noted that the same officials and dailies censured the previous administration of president Hassan Rouhani for receiving assurances that Washington would abide by its commitments, accusing the former nuclear negotiating team of ‘naivety’ for trusting the US.

The daily called on officials to “show some respect to collective memory” and warned that people would lose confidence in the government due to the dual policies.

