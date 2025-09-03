Iranian daily backs expulsion of undocumented Afghan migrants

In an editorial published Wednesday, the paper urged citizens to stop renting properties to illegal Afghan migrants or offering them jobs, saying such measures would either push migrants to return home or seek legal residency.

According to Javan, the presence of undocumented migrants has long strained Iran’s social, economic, and security systems.

The editorial claimed that illegal residency persists largely because some citizens prioritize financial gain by renting homes or offering jobs to migrants, thereby undermining the rule of law and creating conditions for insecurity.

The newspaper cited government data indicating that the expulsion of undocumented migrants, whose number unofficially amount to over 3 million, has led to a six percent drop in bread consumption, a 30 percent decrease in rental prices in some urban areas, and lower crime rates.

It also referenced past security incidents, including the 12-day war with Israel and attacks in northeastern city of Mashhad in June, allegedly involving undocumented Afghans, although officials have undermined their role.

Javan emphasized that public cooperation, alongside government action, is vital to ensuring stability. “National security and social calm are shared responsibilities of both the state and the people,” the editorial concluded.