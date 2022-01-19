Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Iranian cultural official: Iran-Russia ties on a new path

By IFP Editorial Staff
Farshad Mahdipour

The deputy for media affairs of Iran’s minister of culture and Islamic guidance has said under the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, cultural relations between Iran and Russia are on a new path.

Farshad Mahdipour made the comment in an interview with Nur News, which is affiliated to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

He added that development of cultural relations between Iran and Russia is a top priority for the two countries. Mahdipour said a key tool of cultural communication is the media, and fortunately, the news site Nur News has been able to provide the conditions for the cultural communication between Iran and Russia to be in a new direction.

“I believe that the development of the Russian language in Iran is one of the needs of the society and also one of the policies of the government, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and our office”, he added.

The deputy for media affairs of Iran’s minister of culture and Islamic guidance said he is ready for the development of media relations and exchange of experiences between the two countries.

It should be noted that on the eve of the visit of President Raisi to Russia, Nur News unveiled its Russian language section.

