Iranian, Croatian FMs Discuss Corona Crisis

In a telephone conversation on Monday, the two top diplomats discussed the latest developments related to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the world.

The Croatian foreign minister expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and nation in their fight against the epidemic, and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

In turn, Zarif appreciated the support, but emphasised that the EU must not abide by the US unilateral and unlawful sanctions.

He said the EU should do this not only as a JCPOA obligation, but also to prevent the deaths of innocent Iranians due to the cruel US sanctions.

Croatia is the rotatory President of the EU at present.