Iranian couples hold wedding ceremonies in polling stations

Another newly-wed couple also cast their votes at a landmark polling station in the capital, Tehran.
The polls began on Friday morning and will continue until the end of the day.
A bride and groom have cast their ballots in Iran’s parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections at a polling station in the city of Saveh, in central Iran.
Another newly-wed couple also cast their votes at a landmark polling station in the capital, Tehran.
The polls began on Friday morning and will continue until the end of the day.