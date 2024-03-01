Friday, March 1, 2024
Iranian couples hold wedding ceremonies in polling stations

By IFP Editorial Staff

A bride and groom have cast their ballots in Iran’s parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections at a polling station in the city of Saveh, in central Iran.

Another newly-wed couple also cast their votes at a landmark polling station in the capital, Tehran.

The polls began on Friday morning and will continue until the end of the day.

