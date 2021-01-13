Iranian Coronavirus Vaccine to Hit Shelves in Spring: Minister

Iran’s health minister says clinical trials for the Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine have been successful, and it will be hopefully released in spring.

Saeed Namaki noted, “Fortunately, the clinical trials and tests on humans have been very successful.”

He then touched upon Iran’s cooperation with Cuba on the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

He said Iran and Cuba have been working together for years in the field of vaccine production.

“The hepatitis B vaccine which has been used in Iran for more than twenty years is a joint venture between the Pasteur Institute of Iran and the Cubans,” the health minister noted.

The minister added Iran and Cuba have also been working on a joint project to develop the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.