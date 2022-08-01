Monday, August 1, 2022
18 days into issuance, Iranian citizen in Swedish jail says has not read court verdict

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hamid Nouri

Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen who has received a life sentence by a Swedish court over the alleged prisoner abuse accusations in the 1980s, says he has not been given the chance to read the verdict issued 18 days ago.

In a phone call with Iran’s consulate in Sweden on Sunday, Nouri said the deadline to appeal the initial court ruling will expire in two days, while the court has not notified him of the content of the ruling.

He also noted that the court issued the verdict in Swedish without providing the translation.

Iran has also expressed grave concerns over rights violations against Nouri by denying him family visits and the right to counsel among others.

Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official, was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was handed a life sentence by the Swedish court on July 14 for allegedly having a role in the execution of jailed dissidents in 1988 in Iran.

Iran has rejected the Swedish court’s verdict as “unacceptable”, saying it is based on charges leveled against him by the terrorist group, Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), “without conducting comprehensive investigations.”

