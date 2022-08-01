18 days into issuance, Iranian citizen in Swedish jail says has not read court verdict

In a phone call with Iran’s consulate in Sweden on Sunday, Nouri said the deadline to appeal the initial court ruling will expire in two days, while the court has not notified him of the content of the ruling.

He also noted that the court issued the verdict in Swedish without providing the translation.

Iran has also expressed grave concerns over rights violations against Nouri by denying him family visits and the right to counsel among others.

Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official, was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was handed a life sentence by the Swedish court on July 14 for allegedly having a role in the execution of jailed dissidents in 1988 in Iran.

Iran has rejected the Swedish court’s verdict as “unacceptable”, saying it is based on charges leveled against him by the terrorist group, Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), “without conducting comprehensive investigations.”