Iranian basketball legend Hamed Haddadi retires from national team after two-decade career

The 38-year-old center had 14 points and eight rebounds in what was the last contest of a long career that included among other accolades playing in two Olympic Games.

“I have had a long career with the national team since the 2000s,” Haddadi stated after his last game.

“I try to play when I can even if I’m out of shape. I feel good but upset too because I leave my team,” he added.

Haddadi also thanked his doctor who he said helped him overcome an Achilles injury at the beginning of the year, making it possible for him to close out his national team career at the World Cup.

After this tournament, Haddadi entered the top-five for blocks in World Cup history with 31 rejections.

“It is time for the young generation. They need to get more time and more experience with more game-time”.

The Iranian national basketball team finished the 2023 World Cup without a single victory.