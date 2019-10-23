The group began its performance on October 19 which included traditional musical performances and Taziyeh or passion play.

Warsaw University, Lublin Municipality, Asia and Pacific Museum, Praga Cultural Centre of Warsaw and Dominican Church in Lublin will host the programs.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Iranian embassy in Poland.

The band staged its first performance at the Dominican Church in Lublin to promote the culture of Ashura.

Taziyeh is a the commemoration of the martyrdom of the third Imam of the Shiite Muslims, Hossein ibn Ali (AS) and his companions in the desert of Karbala.

Following you can find the photos of the performance retrieved from ISNA: