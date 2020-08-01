Iranian, Azeri Presidents Discuss Boosting All-Out Ties

The Iranian president and his Azeri counterpart have conferred on the need to enhance relations between Tehran and Baku on all fronts.

In a phone call on Friday, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran told Ilham Aliyev that Tehran and Baku have enjoyed good, cordial and growing relations in recent years on the back of efforts by both countries’ officials.

“All-out promotion of relations with the Azerbaijan Republic is of significance to us, and I hope we will soon see mutual agreements in different sectors implemented, especial the two countries getting linked via the Rasht-Astara railroad,” said Rouhani.

President Rouhani also touched upon Iran’s success in fighting coronavirus, saying, “We are ready to share with the Azerbaijan Republic our experience in fighting coronavirus and to work closely with the country in that regard,” he noted.

President Rouhani said officials of both countries can hold consultations via videoconference amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Azeri president, in turn, said he is confident that the two countries will work together closely to further boost mutual ties.