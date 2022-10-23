Iranian authorities give back famous singer’s passport

Nour News, a media outlet affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Shajarian received his passport several days ago.

It added that the singer faces no ban on leaving Iran.

The report was also confirmed by the director of Shajarian’s programs.

Security forces at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport seized his passport days ago after he returned to Iran from a foreign visit. Authorities gave no explanation for the move.

Shajarian cancelled several concerts abroad after the seizure of his passport.

His passport was confiscated during protests over the death of 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini in several Iranian cities.