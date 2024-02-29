Official: Plans underway to facilitate Iranian singer Moein’s return to country

In the latest remarks on the issue, Abdollah Sohrabi, the director general of Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s High Council of Iranians Affairs Abroad has stated that plans are underway with different institutions in the country to get the approval for the singer’s return to his homeland.

He told the Khorassan daily, “Considering that the Iranian culture ministry’s view is maximum attraction, we are planning and making the arrangements on the issue with various institutions, and there is some good news ahead, both regarding Moein and other individuals.”

Moein, along with many pop singers, left Iran after the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979 in an exodus out of fear that they would be banned from their artistic activities, while many others chose to stay in the country.

Since then several self-exile singers have returned home.

Moein, originally from the Iranian city of Isfahan, has previously sung a song dubbed “I wish to return to Isfahan.”

The city is called “half of the world” given its historical monuments and tourism attractions.