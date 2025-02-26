Iranian atomic chief calls on IAEA to avoid politicizing nuclear issue 

Mohammad Eslami said that the IAEA inspectors inspect Iran’s nuclear sites according to an existing timetable.

He further referred to the European trio’s escalating pressure on the IAEA to force the body to give a report on Iran’s nuclear program, in a reference to France, Germany and the Uk.

Eslami said Iran hopes that the IAEA act professionally and respect the rights of all nations as this is enshrined in the organization’s charter.

He also expressed hope that the IAEA will avoid politicizing the issue, act according to its own rules and also avoid being reduced to the level of a tool for illegal moves against nations.

Eslami went on to say that the construction of nuclear power plants is ongoing in Iran including in Bushehr.

He added that building each nuclear power plant, regardless of funding, requires 7 to 9 years for its completion and that Iran hopes to increase the country’s nuclear capacity from 1,000 to 3,000 megawatts per hour.