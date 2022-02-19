Iranian athletes bag 4 medals in Bulgaria wrestling contests

Iran’s Meisam Delkhani bagged the gold in the 63kg category in the Greco-Roman division.

His compatriots Alireza Abdoli and Alireza Mohammadi won the bronze medal in the 72kg and 82kg categories of the Greco-Roman contests, respectively.

And, Mostafa Qiassi secured the bronze in the 79kg free-style wrestling competitions.

The international wrestling competitions of Danklov and Nikolai Petrov Cup will run through March 22.