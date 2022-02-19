Saturday, February 19, 2022
Iranian athletes bag 4 medals in Bulgaria wrestling contests

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian wrestlers have won one gold and three bronze medals in Bulgaria’s Danklov and Nikolai Petrov Cup competitions.

Iran’s Meisam Delkhani bagged the gold in the 63kg category in the Greco-Roman division.
His compatriots Alireza Abdoli and Alireza Mohammadi won the bronze medal in the 72kg and 82kg categories of the Greco-Roman contests, respectively.
And, Mostafa Qiassi secured the bronze in the 79kg free-style wrestling competitions.
The international wrestling competitions of Danklov and Nikolai Petrov Cup will run through March 22.

