Iranian Army helicopters helping with relief operations in snow-hit areas

The Army’s helicopters are distributing relief aid among people surrounded by snow in those areas in Isfahan, Chahar Mahal and Bakhtiari, Kohkilouyeh and Boyerahmad, Lorestan and Khuzestan Provinces.

The snowfall has been described by officials as unprecedented.

The snowfall in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province caused building collapses and road blockades.

The snow is said to have reached six meters in high areas.

The governor of Kohrang county in the province said on February 15 that roads connecting the city with 235 villages were blocked.

For all the hardships it caused, the snow has however brought cheer to many people as it helped clean the air. It also comes at a time that Iran is suffering from a severe drought.