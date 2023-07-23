Iranian Armenian Archbishop condemns Quran burning in Europe

Sarkissian described the silence of Western governments, particularly European countries, toward the “inhumane” act as “regrettable”.

He said those governments hide behind the concept of freedom of speech when they approve of such sacrilegious acts as the burning of the Quran.

“We vehemently condemn this practice and [we believe] this act is not forgivable”, said the archbishop of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran.

Mr. Sarkissian added that everybody must respect the religious sanctities of other people.

He supported the demand by leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for the handover of the man who burned the Quran to Muslim countries for trial at a competent and fair court.